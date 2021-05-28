The Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire is thankfully holding, as of this writing, but the decades-long daily war of apartheid against Palestinians grinds on. The right-wing racist enterprise could ultimately collapse if unified Palestinian resistance continues — and all the more quickly, if the U.S. government finally ends its unconditional support of Israel. For long-term regional stability and social justice, a majority of leaders in both nations must finally see Palestinian lives as equally precious as those of all people.
Such developments are hard to imagine, especially so soon after Israeli's 11-day military assault on Gaza, which killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, with about 1,900 more people wounded. Rockets launched by Hamas and militants with other groups killed 13 people in Israel, including two children, while about 200 more were injured. All such violence is tragic and contemptible.
The roughly 20-1 ratio of Palestinian-to-Israeli deaths reveals the conflict's asymmetry. These "are not two equal sides," contradicting the portrayal by mainstream media, insists Yael Shomroni, a leader with Progressive Jews of St. Louis. She spoke during a Zoom discussion last week hosted by Race Matters, Friends. On "one side (Israel) is the oppressor. The other (Palestinians are) the oppressed," she explained. "It's like talking about slavery and saying slaves and slaveowner are two equal sides." In both instances, "One side is extremely powerful; the other side has no power and no rights," she said.
Israel, contends journalist Chris Hedges "by employing its military machine against an occupied population (in Gaza) that does not have mechanized units, an air force, navy, missiles, heavy artillery and command-and-control, not to mention a U.S. commitment to provide a $38 billion aid package for Israel over the next decade, is not exercising 'the right to defend itself,'" as President Biden ludicrously insisted.
Instead Hedges says, "It is carrying out mass murder. It is a war crime (and ) state-sponsored terror."
Since 1948, the Congressional Research Service reports, U.S. assistance to Israel has totaled around $146 billion, with most of it almost exclusively military assistance, as of 2006. In addition, Jewish Currents reported Biden's State Department approved a $735 million sale of more bombs to Israel, bypassing the normally required congressional oversight. On May 21, the department granted Boeing an export license for two kinds of laser-guided munitions that were reportedly used by Israel in their attacks on Gaza.
The Biden administration tried to calm lawmakers — understandably incensed that more U.S. weapons for Israel could lead to the slaughter of more Palestinians — by directing $5 million to help rebuild Gaza. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported nearly 17,000 residential and commercial units, including four high-rise buildings, were damaged or destroyed with 70,000 people made homeless in Israel's assault — made possible by U.S. weaponry.
Palestinians in Israel, and especially in the occupied territories, live as second-class citizens or worse, much like African Americans during the Jim Crow era, prompting many groups, including the Israeli-based B’Tselem and Human Rights Watch to deem Israel an "apartheid" state.
Across the West Bank, Israeli military checkpoints, hundreds of miles of 20-foot high walls and separate, usually inferior, roads for Palestinians make travel arduous, demeaning and often dangerous.
When the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993 and 1995, reputedly to help pave the way for a Palestine nation beside Israel, there were 150,000 Jewish settlers illegally living with Israeli governmental cooperation in the Occupied Territories, according to Palestinian scholar Sami Al-Arian. He told the ScheerPost more than 800,000 settlers currently dwell in the territories in violation of international laws, making "any kind of political settlement impossible."
The looming forced evictions of six more Palestinian families and the Jewish court's transferring of ownership of their homes in a suburb of East Jerusalem provided a spark for resistance and strife. Tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third most holy site, on May 7, the last day of Ramadan, the holiest day for Muslims. Thousands remained in the massive religious center to pray and protest the expected evictions while Israel officials mobilized a massive, violent police presence to confront those gathered.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, spoke passionately on the floor against Israeli policies, wondering, "Can my colleagues imagine if it was their place of worship filled with tear gas? Could you pray while stun grenades were tossed into your holiest of place?" Ten colleagues spoke after her, including Missouri's Rep. Cori Bush, similarly critical of the subsequent attacks on Gaza and U.S. complicity. It was an encouraging historic break from the fawning adoration both parties routinely peddle about Israel.
Jeff Stack is coordinator of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation.