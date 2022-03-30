Editor’s note: This letter was sent to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several members of Missouri’s congressional delegation.
We’re gravely concerned about urgent issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the right to equal justice under the law and health care for the elderly, human rights, Native American rights and prisoners’ rights.
I am writing to you because of the urgent impact of COVID-19 on elderly prisoners who already have serious health issues. Releasing them from the prison population is obviously a wise protection for staff and prisoners, but also for families, clergy and delivery personnel who interact at the facilities and then go interact with the public.
Compassionate release is only a minimal solution, being slow, cumbersome and rarely granted. It is not a remedy for cases prior to 1987, the applicable start date. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Dick Durbin proposed “the Safer Detention Cares Act,” allowing earlier cases to be grandfathered in, but it is sorely limited by sluggish progress in the Senate, providing no remedy fast enough for those subject to life-threatening health risks.
One such prisoner, many call a “prisoner of conscience” or “America’s Mandela,” is 77-year-old Leonard Peltier. Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association joins millions of supporters and organizations in the U.S. and abroad to urge clemency for Leonard, who’s already served 46 years, for a 1977 case involving the death of two FBI agents on a reservation in South Dakota. Leonard got COVID-19 in January and received no health care. He was merely placed in isolation, or solitary confinement, with mostly peanut butter and bread, too little water and nothing for his cough/shortness of breath — no phones, no fresh air or showers, etc. He’s already had a triple bypass; a stroke, which left him with partial blindness; diabetes; hypertension and an abdominal aortic aneurysm, all of which can be life-threatening. Having COVID-19 puts him at high risk now, escalating his vulnerability to these co-morbidity factors, and worsened by the grossly negligent standard of care — and no vaccine booster.
Many Native Americans, like Peltier, have suffered incredible hardships and injustice, but his suffering has been monumental.
The Honorable Gerald Heaney of the 8th Circuit was chagrined to see such injustices, and upon retiring, reported his sympathy for Native peoples who feel unable to trust our judicial system. Peltier’s prosecutor, former U.S. Attorney James Reynolds, wrote Biden that there’s no evidence “to prove Mr. Peltier personally committed any offense,” and “I write today … to beseech you to commute the sentence of a man I helped put behind bars.”
Peltier has always held steadfast in asserting his innocence. Canada illegally extradited Peltier, violating international law because the coerced testimony of a mentally unstable Native woman was used as evidence to extradite.
It’s time to reverse the travesty of gross injustices against Native Americans such as Peltier. In spite of the long litany of unjust chapters in the Peltier story, he has not become embittered. He’s selflessly devoted his years behind bars to diverse humanitarian work for charitable causes, including for Native American children, preservation of environmental and religious rights, and the rights of indigenous people worldwide.
Leonard taught himself to create paintings honoring his Native culture and has donated countless art works to such causes. Nominated seven times for a Nobel Peace Prize, his freedom has been supported by revered people worldwide. Many justice, human rights and civil rights organizations have called for clemency, such as Amnesty International and the National Congress of American Indians. Various senators and representatives in Congress have expressed their support, including chair of the Indian Affairs Committee Sen. Brian Schatz, many musicians have written songs for him, and millions have signed Petitions for him to be freed! It’s time, President Biden, to grant him clemency to return to his tribe before it’s too late.
Carolyn Mathews has been a Columbia resident over 45 years, an attorney in mid-Missouri for 27 years and is a board member of Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association. She is an activist for human rights and peace and justice issues and co-founded a Native American Support Group in 1982.