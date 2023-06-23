We have deep concerns about the City of Columbia’s management attitude regarding our municipality’s staffing crisis.

We, the negotiating committee for Laborers Local 955, are deeply concerned that the city is not willing to take steps to bargain fairly with our members and make necessary reforms to fix the staffing crisis at the City of Columbia. The cuts to city services — lack of curbside recycling, outsourcing of fleet maintenance, incoming cuts to bus routes — are directly caused by the city’s inability to recruit and retain quality staff. We believe that our contract proposals would significantly move the needle. The city is currently unwilling to move on the following issues, and there are more besides this:

