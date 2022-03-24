As a former public services associate at Daniel Boone Regional Library , I want to express my support for a staff union. I strongly believe a union would be a change for the better and am saddened that those efforts have been seen by some as ungrateful and potentially damaging to the library or its image.
I have not perceived ingratitude in the unionizing efforts, but rather, hope for a voice in the decision-making process. I believe embracing a union would reflect positively on DBRL, showing it to be an institution more closely aligned with the iconic ideal of public libraries as sanctuaries of democracy.
I worked at DBRL as a public services associate for 16 years before retiring in 2020. Libraries are wonderful places, and I felt privileged to be employed there, as did most of my colleagues over the years. When I started in 2004, not only was I thrilled to get to work with books, but I was happy with the wage and benefits offered.
I was particularly impressed that management practices at that time displayed appreciation for staff and seemed to foster employee longevity. For example, a paid lunch hour on Saturdays or being accountable for one’s time without punching a clock were morale-building incentives for employees who did not receive a pay differential and could never use leave hours for weekend work. Such incentives seemed a recognition of the fact that we all functioned as librarians to the public — even if we did not have master’s degrees in library science.
I personally felt the pro-worker climate implied a pact: We were given some professional deference because we were expected to perform at a librarian’s level of care and service. This is the kind of tacit empowerment that leads to a high level of job satisfaction.
Sadly, that employee-appreciative environment changed in recent years as DBRL moved toward a corporate approach that favored impersonal, bottom-line practices. Morale-boosting incentives were on their way out and plans to alter long-standing wage and benefit policies were introduced. The new plans greatly lowered all types of accumulated leave and would have eliminated important retirement benefits for certain employees if not for a few brave souls whose protests brought about some concessions.
Over the ensuing years, existing job categories and pay scales were adjusted in ways that seemed unfair. While newer employees and a select few administrative job categories often received dramatic increases in wages or salaries, longer-term employees received comparably small raises. At the same time, certain workers began to be assigned significantly greater responsibilities without corresponding elevation in pay or position. These changes were not only disappointing monetarily, but they were demoralizing, because it seemed staff were no longer assessed based on experience and effort but rather on how well they fit into the library’s financial picture.
The implied message was that staff were expendable and should choose to resign if they were unhappy. To those employees who had always supposed their library was a place where they and their voices mattered, this was perhaps the deepest cut.
Unions make a difference in people’s lives. I have long noted that my friends and relatives whose jobs are union-supported have significantly more security and steady prosperity than those without. Throughout my tenure at DBRL, for example, I was painfully aware that, thanks to my husband’s union-supported employee benefits, my family paid much less for health insurance than my colleagues who bought the available library plan.
Union workers enjoy the economic stability that allows them to build solid, middle-class lives and thereby function as a vital counterweight to the concentrated wealth and power that can slowly destroy a democratic republic. As citizens who care about fairness in government and in our economic lives, we need to acknowledge unions as supportive of that collective “middle” voice that is the cornerstone of American greatness.
Elaine Stewart retired from Columbia Public Library in 2020, having worked as a public services associate there for 16 years.