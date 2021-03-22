On Dec. 7, 2017, I wrote an article in the Columbia Tribune titled “Jury is out on joint replacement.” On Sept. 16, 2019, the Missourian published a guest commentary titled “Using cadaver joints in humans is dangerous and unsound.” I had hoped to alert patients to prevent ill-advised operations with significant morbidity.
I had recently had a prosthetic hip joint and was aware that the Missouri Orthopedic Institute was advertising that they could replace joints with cadaver body parts. The orthopedic surgeon who replaced my joint was skeptical regarding this procedure.
As a pathologist and a medical examiner, it was clear to me that well-known scientific tenets were violated when Missouri Orthopedic Institute began using its BioJoint replacements.
I contacted the university’s legal counsel to carefully explain the consequences of this surgery. I also contacted the university president and the chancellor; they never returned my calls or answered my emails and refused to meet with me. I also expressed my concern to MU Health Care’s chief medical officer and the risk manager at the hospital, and they took no action.
A major component of the BioJoint lawsuit, which the university recently settled for $16 million, was that James Cook, a veterinarian, played a major role in the BioJoint program and took active parts in the surgery carried out.
Twenty-three patients had poor outcomes, and although the university used numerous delay tactics and denials, eventually a lawsuit was settled. There are likely other patients who suffered but are reluctant to sue physicians.
Through the Freedom of Information Act, I received the 77 pages documenting the settlements.
The lawyer who represented some of patients, and would perhaps receive some of their settlement, also negotiated a 17-year payment of almost $12,000 per month. Adding up the numbers, it looks like this cost the university $19 million, including the specified lawyer fee.
What I would expect is that this would be reported as malpractice to the Physician National Data Bank and that those responsible would be removed from the university. I would expect damage control to be a public apology and to take steps to make sure something like this cannot happen again.
As physicians, we have violated our obligation to act in the best interests of our patients and should work hard to regain their trust. It has been the mantra of all physicians to do no harm, and that has been violated.
Eddie Adelstein is a pathologist and medical examiner.