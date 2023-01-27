Missourians, like people the world over, want our justice system to be fair and accurate. That’s all the more true with the death penalty; no one should support wrongly-convicted people facing that irreversible sentence, yet that’s a haunting reality as officials plan to execute Leonard Raheem Taylor on Feb. 7. We urge Gov. Mike Parson to stay his execution and allow an investigation to consider compelling evidence of his possible wrongful conviction.
Taylor’s attorneys have formally appealed twice to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Conviction Incident and Review Unit to initiate such an investigation that would consider new evidence showing he was out of state at the time of the murders. Prosecutorial and police misconduct also seem to have occurred. The prosecutor’s office has not yet responded to the review request.
To their credit, Missouri lawmakers in the 2021 GOP-led General Assembly passed a measure, which Parson signed into law, allowing prosecutors to create such units to review and rectify injustices. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell formed the Conviction Incident and Review Unit soon after the new law took effect.
There’s no doubt reprehensible crimes were committed in 2004 when Angela Rowe, who was Taylor’s girlfriend, was shot several times and killed along with her three young children in Jennings. We mourn their senseless death, along with all murders, and extend condolences to their grieving loved ones.
Executing someone who may be innocent, however, would only compound the tragedy. Taylor’s attorneys, in their plea for review by Bell’s office, assert he has an “airtight alibi” supporting his steadfast claim of innocence. When he flew from St. Louis to California on Nov. 28, 2004, his girlfriend and her children were still alive.
He traveled there, in part, to find and meet his daughter for the first time. Statements by Deja Taylor, his daughter, who’s now 31, her sister and her mother all recounted time he spent with them in California the weekend after Thanksgiving in 2004.
In her affidavit, Deja Taylor recalled how her father also called Angela Rowe during the California visit to introduce her, at least on the phone, to his girlfriend. Deja said they spoke briefly and that she also talked with one of Rowe’s children. Statements from Deja’s mother and sister corroborate the story.
This evidence calls into doubt the case prosecutors made during the 2008 trial when they said Taylor killed the family before flying away to evade capture. That proceeding was “mired by numerous instances of both prosecutorial and police misconduct,” notes an organizational sign-on letter initiated by Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty (MADP), urging Bell to direct an investigation.
One particularly egregious action involved flawed and inconsistent testimony by the county’s medical examiner, Dr. Phillip Burch, according to the appeal. During trial, Burch testified the shooter could have killed the victims a week or two before their bodies were found, contradicting his own autopsy report and what he stated during a deposition to defense attorneys. Prosecutors failed to inform the defense that Burch would be offering a different timeline of the deaths to jurors.
Joseph Lebb, an investigator from the examiner’s office, arrived at the crime scene shortly after the bodies were found. He reported rigor mortis was present in the body of Angela Rowe, indicating she had died a few hours or up to 36 hours earlier. Burch conducted his autopsy the following day and determined the victims’ time of death was approximately “two to three days before the bodies were found.”
Prosecutors had based much of their case on statements police had obtained from Perry Taylor, Raheem’s brother. Perry Taylor told Jennings police that his brother allegedly confessed to him that he had committed the murders. In a deposition soon after and during trial testimony, however, Perry said he lied about hearing his brother confess, insisting he was coerced into making the statement and threatened with being criminally charged if he didn’t cooperate with police.
Raheem Taylor was out of state from Nov. 26, 2004, until he was arrested in Kentucky and returned to Missouri on Dec. 9, 2004, according to the appeal to the current prosecutor. Law enforcement officials had determined Taylor’s whereabouts during that timespan, based on records from phone calls, bus tickets and interviews, according to his attorney, Kent Gipson. Taylor, a career criminal, was criss-crossing the country at that time, selling drugs and committing fraud, using multiple aliases while traveling, Gipson said. The former prosecutor, he believes, convinced the county’s medical examiner to change his assessment of the time of the murders in Jennings to conform to his crime narrative.
Since 1973, 190 people sentenced to death across the country have been found to have been wrongly convicted and exonerated. That figures out to about one exoneration for every eight people executed in the United States.
A program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Disciples Room at the Newman Center will offer an opportunity to learn more about the case. Michelle Smith, MADP’s co-executive director, and Rosemary Percival, an attorney who formerly represented Taylor, will speak.
Our group views capital punishment as always immoral. Please contact Gov. Parson by calling 573-751-3222 or online at www.governor.mo.gov. Urge him to halt the execution and allow Bell’s unit the opportunity to investigate, ensuring greater certainty and confidence in the justice system.
Jeff Stack is coordinator of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation and can be reached at 449-4585.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.