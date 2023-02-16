On Valentine’s Day, I called my state senator’s office. Sen. Andrew Koenig not only represents me and the rest of District 15 directly, he also sits on the Missouri Senate Emerging Issues committee. That committee considered two health care bans on Feb. 14 targeting transgender youth: SB 49 and SB 164.

I have been calling my elected officials every day, from my dorm room in Baltimore while I study public health, and this is the conversation I wish I could have. …

