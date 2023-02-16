On Valentine’s Day, I called my state senator’s office. Sen. Andrew Koenig not only represents me and the rest of District 15 directly, he also sits on the Missouri Senate Emerging Issues committee. That committee considered two health care bans on Feb. 14 targeting transgender youth: SB 49 and SB 164.
I have been calling my elected officials every day, from my dorm room in Baltimore while I study public health, and this is the conversation I wish I could have. …
If you criminalize something like hormone therapy for transgender teens, it’s not just about that one treatment. It creates an environment of fear and secrecy affecting countless other aspects of health: body shame and disrupted nutrition, sleep and exercise. I even know of kids who have tried to delay getting their wisdom teeth removed, for fear of accidentally outing themselves to a transphobic relative while “loopy” on pain medication. This is in no way a healthy society.
This legislation is based on a dramatic misrepresentation of what gender transition is about. For example, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) adjusts estrogen or testosterone levels according to one’s gender identity. A study led by Stanford University, published last year, revealed the benefits of letting transgender people start HRT as soon as they feel ready. For people who began hormones in early adolescence, odds of severe psychological distress were reduced by 222%, and odds of previous-year suicidal ideation were 135% lower. For people who began hormones as adults, odds of severe psychological stress went down by only 81% and odds of previous-year suicidal ideation dipped by just 21%. This is still an improvement, but the outcomes are so much better when youth can access much-needed HRT before they turn 18.
Politicians should leave medical care decisions to medical professionals. Instead, our legislature aims to establish punishable consequences for providers who give youth the care they need. These measures are life-saving, medically necessary and affirming for many. They’re backed by the American Academy of Pediatrics. There is no way such a ban could be in anyone’s best interest.
The decision to begin hormone therapy or the process toward a surgery is not one made lightly — it’s a deep, personal and careful one made with the input of parents, medical professionals and the kids themselves. The World Professional Organization for Transgender Health already emphasizes this. So, if a young transgender person, with the guidance of informed, affirming adults around them, decides that a medical component of their gender transition would reduce gender dysphoria and improve their life, it’s nobody’s business to stand in their way. We don’t have to understand the details of their decision to respect that it’s their right to make it. We do, however, have the responsibility to defend that right when it’s under attack.
These kids are my friends. I want to see them thriving, not feeling hopeless and betrayed by their representatives in government.
The Missouri Senate’s time would be better spent expanding access to gender-affirming care, so that transgender kids and their families are free to make informed health care choices with all the information and options available to them.
I’m a college student in the middle of my semester, so I can’t drive to Jefferson City and testify. But I’ll keep calling every day, and so should every reader of the Columbia Missourian. If we all weigh in, politicians will see that they can’t get away with banning transgender health care. This strategy worked last year.
I call upon all Missouri residents to help us defeat these discriminatory bills for good. Call your state senators to stop them in this session, and make sure they never get reintroduced. We must banish the ignorance, secrecy and shame surrounding gender in Missouri, through everyday allyship — educating ourselves and each other, supporting the needs of transgender youth in our communities, and standing up to bigotry like SB 49 and 164.
Yara Changyit-Levin is a freshman at Johns Hopkins University studying Public Health and Anthropology. They graduated from John Burroughs School last year in Ladue.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.