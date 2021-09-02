We commend our local hospitals for requiring their employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Many Missouri hospitals, including St. Mary’s Hospital, made such announcements in June. Capital Region Medical Center made the announcement Wednesday — better late than never.
It will require all staff to be vaccinated by Nov. 15. Exemptions will be considered for medical or religious reasons.
Two days before Capital Region’s announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 or older.
In making its announcement, Capital Region said most of its COVID patients are unvaccinated and — across the United States, unvaccinated people account for more than 90% of COVID hospitalizations and nearly 99% of COVID deaths.
Those statistics show the importance of hospital workers being vaccinated. We don’t have herd immunity, and the delta variant has been spiking. Requiring hospital workers to get the vaccine is one needed tool to fight this pandemic.
The policy also aligns with recommendations from top medical organizations and associations, including the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Public Health Association and many others.
We believe in personal liberty and freedom of choice. It’s your choice whether to get the vaccination. Likewise, your employer has the freedom as to whether to employ you. And they have the ability to dictate the terms of your employment. Want to be a bus driver? You need a license to drive a bus, among other things.
And if you want to work at places such as a hospital or nursing home, you need to get the shot. It’s for the good of the workers, patients and the community.
This was first published by the Jefferson City News Tribune and is reprinted with permission.