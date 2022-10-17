If this is true, Missouri needs a lightning strike. Don’t tell me about this or that candidate, Republicans must vote party line (ask Liz Cheney.)
This was the blackest day in American history. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley led the charge to decertify the election, even after the riot had been put down. The GOP then tried to block any investigation into the Capitol disaster. McConnell blocked a Senate hearing. Most senior members of the White House and election committee either refused to appear before the House committee or pleaded the Fifth Amendment.
The two members of the Republican Party who participated in the House investigation have been run out of the party. It is hard to believe that this Grand Old Party of Dwight Eisenhower, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan could be so easily taken over by this sleazy New York real estate swindler.
I am a baby boomer; I was in the first wave that landed on the American shore. My dad and the dads of all my friends fought a war to defeat vicious authoritarians, much like The Donald. How sad that so many of them sacrificed everything to save our experiment in democracy, and today their grandchildren are willing to give up 250 years of democracy for loyalty to this guy.
The GOP will not stand up to him. They have nominated only staunch supporters who are willing to steal elections for him. Missouri voters must show the Republican Party who is really in charge. Please stand up for your country, if only for one election.
A vote for a Republican to a national office is a vote against free elections and the will of the people, and democracy itself.
Gerald Dougherty is a Columbia resident.
