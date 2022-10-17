I read Steve Spellman’s article in the Oct. 13 edition of the Missourian. He states, “Bar some lightning strike, Erick Schmitt will join Josh Hawley as Missouri’s junior U.S. Senator and new Congressman Mark Alford will join Blaine Luetkemeyer.”

If this is true, Missouri needs a lightning strike. Don’t tell me about this or that candidate, Republicans must vote party line (ask Liz Cheney.)

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you