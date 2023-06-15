Donald Trump’s mounting legal troubles are having two contradictory effects on his political fortunes.

In the short run, the federal indictment on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents is clearly helping him. His well-oiled fundraising machine fired up immediately, flooding supporters with grievance-filled appeals to counter “never-ending witch hunts,” and his popularity with Republican loyalists actually seems to be increasing. The website FiveThirtyEight reports that in an average of national polls, 54.4% of GOP voters now favor nominating Trump again, up from 46% in March.

