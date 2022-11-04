Experiences, acceptance (or rejection) of ideas espoused by parents, relatives, teachers, friends, religious leader and others. There are plenty of things that well-meaning people can disagree on without condemning those who feel differently.
Some of them include:
- What is the best way, considering both science and economics, to transition to a carbon-free or very low carbon society?
- How many legal immigrants, including refugees, should we be admitting and how can we make the process work better? How should we treat undocumented immigrants, especially those who were brought here as children or who have lived here, within the law, for a long time?
- What kind of political or moral responsibility should we take to try to prevent invasions and human rights violations in other countries? When is military force justified in cases where our own safety is not immediately at risk?
- Which rights, responsibilities and freedoms are so basic to our society that they should be guaranteed in all states; which rights, responsibilities and freedoms should be determined at the state and local level?
- What is a fair wealth distribution? How much should the wealthiest be able to accumulate? How much should the poorest be assisted to escape poverty? Does the amount of effort exerted by individuals (rich and poor) make a difference in how we answer this?
- What is the appropriate level of gun ownership and regulation?
- What about college? Is it necessary? Is it a problem if it serves mainly to increase the gap between the children of the haves and those of the have-nots?
- How do we handle those situations where one person’s rights causes harm to other individuals or society? There are a myriad potential issues here: property rights vs. zoning; vaccination and public health vs. individual rights; drug and alcohol use; noise ordinances (for partiers as well as construction site workers)?
- How should campaigns be financed?
- How much taxation is enough? How do we make it fair?
- What is the best way to handle funding and payment for retirement and healthcare?
- What level of monopoly power is permissible? Does it differ depending on whether the holders are selling things we don’t absolutely need (electronic superstores), things that we do need (health care, electricity, clean water), or things that influence civic matters (talk radio and journalism)?
- What role does the government play in all this? Should it be in the business of providing services whenever it can do it more cheaply and fairly than private business? Should it use regulation, taxation and programs for disadvantaged people to improve equality
Like I said, there is plenty that good people can disagree on. But there are some things that every true American should accept:
- There is no great conspiracy to deny electoral success to Republicans (or within the party, far right Republicans). Lying about this to rile up a “base” to vote and to commit violence is profoundly un-American. Running for office on a platform of overturning future elections that don’t go your way is unacceptable.
- Global warming is real, a big problem and largely man-made.
- Epidemics are real; we have a right and a duty to try to protect ourselves and others using reasonable methods and treatments endorsed by medical science. Trying to curry political favor by denying epidemics’ existence or promoting fake treatments is beyond irresponsible.
- A violent invasion of the Capitol in order to try to stop a legal change of presidencies is not a “tourist activity.”
- No political party should not take as its highest priority completely blocking anything proposed by the other party — even when they essentially agree with its intent.
And yet, the Republican establishment and many Republican office-seekers either endorse, or refuse to challenge these contrary positions made by or in the name of their party.
A vote for Republican candidates in this election is a vote to accept or encourage ideas and actions that no American should accept. Only by refusing to back that party can we help to restore a rational conservative party and begin to find a way to solutions of our country’s problems.
Allen Tacker is a long-time observer of the political process and a former Columbia City Council member.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.