Are you fuming over the cost of filling your gas tank?
With the soaring price of gasoline — combined with a new state gas tax increase — many of us are feeling the financial bite.
The Wall Street Journal is among those who put the blame squarely on President Joe Biden, saying he's done a "two-step ritual" to deflect voter anger.
"The first step is ordering an investigation into gas price gouging, which Mr. Biden did last week," the paper said in a recent editorial. "The second is releasing oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which Mr. Biden did Tuesday. These moves accomplish one thing: making it appear that the president is doing something about gas prices."
But critics said the steps won't amount to much change at the pumps. So we have to do the best we can to deal with the problem ourselves.
Here, a perennial complaint is gas prices are often higher than in areas around us.
Our biggest tip is to shop around, which is made easier with smartphones. We recommend the GasBuddy app, which showed an 11-cent difference in local gas prices last week in Jefferson City.
Of course, using less gas is something to consider as well. Carpool to work. Work at home. When you run an errand, combine it with other errands to avoid multiple trips.
Here are a few other suggestions to save at the pump:
- Join a fuel rewards program.
- Pay with cash if stations give a cash discount.
- Fill up early in the week. GasBuddy says prices are typically cheaper on Mondays and Tuesdays.
- Use a credit card that gives rewards.
- Buy regular fuel, not premium.
- Your vehicle's heating/air conditioning decreases your fuel economy, so only use them when you need them.
- Make sure your tires are properly inflated. This also affects your fuel economy.
Unfortunately, our society doesn't pay much attention to government until it adversely affects us. Now it's up to us to take care of our own problem and make the best of a bad situation.
This was first published by the Jefferson City News Tribune and is reprinted with permission.