An appeals court has dealt a stunning blow to Missouri’s Sunshine Law and the public’s ability to access government records.
The state Sunshine Law is a collection of laws governing open records and open meetings for governmental bodies in Missouri. It outlines which records and meetings by city councils, school boards and other entities must be made available to the public, and which are allowed to be closed under specific exceptions.
When former Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff began using Confide for internal communications and conversations with lobbyists, it raised red flags for advocates who push for open government. Confide is an app that deletes messages after the recipient reads them, thereby leaving no actual record of communication in place.
Greitens, who is now running for U.S. Senate, resigned as governor in 2018. But lawsuits against his use of Confide, filed by those who said the app violates the state’s open record laws, have continued to move through the courts.
Last week, the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals echoed a lower court ruling in siding with Greitens. The judges said that because the records were destroyed, they were never retained by the governor’s office — and so failing to produce them didn’t constitute a violation of open records law, according to the Missouri Independent.
“The Sunshine Law only requires that governmental agencies provide access to records then in existence, and in the agencies’ possession or under their control,” the judges concluded, adding that “nothing in this opinion should be interpreted to suggest that we condone the use of ephemeral messaging applications by public officials.”
We’re incredibly disappointed by this outcome. A public official using an app that fails to retain public records may be legal, as the court has decided, but it is clearly operating outside of the spirit of the Sunshine Law.
Also disappointing is the state legislature, which has the power to strengthen the Sunshine Law and close this loophole but has generally been uninterested in such action .
More worrisome is that the usage of self-destructing apps in government communications appears to be increasingly common. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has been using an app called Wickr that deletes messages within 24 hours, The Washington Post reported last year. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials also have been using Wickr, according to NBC News.
Why is this a problem? Because we, the taxpayers, deserve to know what our government officials are saying and doing. The Sunshine Law gives taxpayers the right to access records from your government. If those records aren’t even being kept, and the law decides that’s OK, then what?
Open government is good government. These types of apps fly in the face of that at the expense of the public.
Copyright Joplin Globe. Reprinted with permission.