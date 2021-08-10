Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4.
Sen. Hawley,
I thoroughly read your article in The Missourian on Aug. 4. It is important that we hear each other clearly on social issues of today as lines are so clearly drawn that we are inclined not to hear, understand or consider each other.
As is often the case, you and I have some beliefs in common.
First and most important, I agree with you on the importance of our country and its contribution to the world. I am thankful every day to be living here.
Second, I agree with the importance of children and their learning the history of our country and the workings of its government. When I was growing up in Kendallville, Indiana, we recited the Pledge of Allegiance every morning at school.
Third, your emphasis on teaching about the founding of our country and its principles is on target. I observe that we are, in general, woefully ignorant on such. Very few of us today could pass the test required of immigrants in order to become citizens.
But, it is very important that when we teach our history we do not leave out some of it because it is embarrassing or for other reasons. For instance, consider the 1921 event in Tulsa. The city made every effort to keep it silent but on its 100th birthday it was told.
For decades the white population of the USA and Canada kept quiet about the "schools" that denied thousands of our Native Americans their dignity, heritage and rights, and, yes, even their lives. We must be honest in how our early settlers treated other human beings and enslaved them in addition to Jim Crow laws after the Civil War.
We do not gain by denying history, keeping parts of it silent or slanting it to our own desires. It is only by full truth that we learn. Truth has no "sides." It is not "my truth" or "your truth."
There never was a more true statement than "the truth shall make you free," by Jesus.
So, let's all remember. Do not deny truth. Do not hide truth. Do not slant truth. Do not pick and choose truth. A well known and well used statement asks for "the whole truth, and nothing but the truth."
Following that we can all learn, make judgments and converse with each other. This I truly believe.
Carolyn Steinhaus is a Columbia resident.