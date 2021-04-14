Symbols hold a significant level of importance to the groups they represent. For example, religious symbols are typically considered sacred to those who practice a particular faith. Symbols can also represent different political affiliations or ideologies.
Far-right extremist groups use a variety of symbols to display their beliefs. These symbols can range from Confederate flags to red shoelaces on Doc Martens. In the Jan. 6 attempt at an insurrection, several symbols can be seen in photos of the event. The symbols that were used at the Capitol are telling of the beliefs held by those who participated.
As to be expected with an event that stems from far-right extremists in America, there were several different versions of flags that were used by the Confederacy during the Civil War. These flags are commonplace in both violent and nonviolent protests held by the far right. The flags pay homage to a violent and racist time for the U.S. that put the country against itself. Its use at the attack on the Capitol is a fitting way to invoke its history.
Those at the Capitol were attempting to overthrow the government with a show of violence, which mirrors the intent of the Confederate army. Those flags were not the only symbols from U.S. history that were used at the assault, however. Throughout the crowd at the Capitol, there were plenty of symbols that stem from the American Revolution. Many of these symbols have been adopted by the far right to invoke the idea that they are true patriots.
One flag that is common among these groups is the Gadsden flag, known for saying “Don’t Tread on Me” with a snake ready to attack. The original symbolism behind the flag was pro-revolution, suggesting that in their eyes those who were at the Capitol saw themselves as revolutionaries in the same vein as the Founding Fathers fighting a tyrannical government.
A symbol that further shows this belief is the symbol of the militant group Three Percenters. Its name comes from the estimate that about 3% of the colonists actually fought in the Revolution, which further invokes the nation’s early foundations to justify their actions. Because these protesters believe they are doing all of this for the country, they fail to realize the harm they are doing to it.
A more modern symbol that could be seen at this attempted insurrection was the Q to represent the modern conspiracy theory QAnon. One of the core beliefs behind this conspiracy theory is that there is some secret organization that was plotting against former President Donald Trump.
The Q symbols were not the only things the rioters used to showcase their devotion to Trump. Many had flags, shirts, hats and other objects that promoted Trump’s presidency. MAGA and Trump 2020 memorabilia could be seen throughout the crowd of people attacking the Capitol. These images, combined with the fact that some of the participants accused Trump of being the person that invited them there, give further weight to these symbols.
When it comes to extremist and terrorist groups, the symbols they use to represent them should be noted in case they are seen or used in any other attack.
Recently, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray labeled the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 as a domestic terrorist attack. With no single group being responsible for the attack, the various symbols that were used hold a greater significance.
All of the symbols share the broad connection of being used by the far right and since they have been used for a terrorist attack, law enforcement, as well as the general public, should take note of them. Not everyone who displays these symbols will participate in an act of violence but groups that might use them as their own should be watched.
With the high level of polarization within the country currently, there is always the concern that another attack might happen. It should be clear that police should learn the symbols used by extremist groups, which may lead to prevention of a “protest” turning violent and perhaps undermine a movement bent on undermining established democratic norms.
William L. Martin is a student at Westminster College in Fulton who is studying psychology and security studies.