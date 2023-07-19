Let it say, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty, justice and compassion for all.”
In all my 99 years, I have never seen our country to completely splintered and so downright mean in its social discourse. The growth of social media has added tinder to a fire already burning. The two major forces of politics and religion are both embedded in the problem. Families sometimes hesitate to hold a family gathering and some school boards have asked armed police to be present at their meetings for safety and security. The church of my chosen denomination is in worldwide disarray and confusion over issues regarding LGBTQ.
