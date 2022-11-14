Gifted education is a valuable opportunity that, unfortunately, has often been restricted to those with racial and economic privilege. In Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the gifted education program is known as Extended Educational Experiences (EEE). CPS’s EEE has historically served mostly white and Asian students who are middle class or wealthy.
Although the National Association of Gifted Children (NAGC) asserts that giftedness occurs across racial and socio-economic groups, as recently as 2020, only 11% of EEE students in Columbia qualified for free and reduced lunch, as compared to 44% districtwide, and only 2.5% identified as Black, compared to 20% districtwide. For a city like Columbia, those EEE statistics signaled that more work was needed to make the gifted program more equitable.
Unfortunately, CPS is not unique to this inequality. Nationwide, according to a Hechinger Report, “Black, Latino and Indigenous students are often left out” of gifted education programs.
Two years ago, Worley Street Roundtable began a project to examine inequities in EEE. We invited families to discuss their experiences with EEE at our community meetings, and we created a Google form to survey folks anonymously. We put together a report in which we found that there were inequities perceived by parents, students and teachers, and that EEE could improve its outcomes and reduce disparities by changing admission requirements and program structures.
Knowing that Dr. Beth Winton, the coordinator of the Secondary EEE program, had already implemented changes resulting in a more diverse population, we shared our report with Superintendent Brian Yearwood, as well as with Elementary EEE Director Kristen Palmer, aiming to also increase diversity at the elementary level.
In September, we met with Ms. Palmer to seek an update on EEE’s progress toward diversifying its program. We were pleased to learn that she has brought the program’s selection criteria in line with DESE’s recommendations, as well as those of the NAGC. In the past, CPS’s Elementary EEE relied on a traditional qualification path that only considered a 97% percentile or higher on a particular IQ test.
Using the traditional qualification path, in fall 2021 only 14 of the 117 new EEE students, or 12%, were from under-represented groups, such as Black/African American, Hispanic, American Indian/Alaskan Native, IEP, ELL, Hawaiian/ Pacific Island, Free/Reduced Lunch or two or more races.
This fall, an alternative qualification path was added, including DESE-approved criteria, which includes above average IQ in addition to strong evidence of academic achievement in reading and math as measured by state and district achievement assessments/tests. This more inclusive criteria allowed for 54 new scholars from under-represented groups to be enrolled. Today’s total enrollment of Elementary EEE scholars is: 234 from under-represented groups out of 599, or 42%.
While disparities may still exist, these statistics represent a big step forward for a diverse group of gifted scholars who had previously been denied access.
We are glad that the elementary EEE program is aiming to implement changes that will broaden opportunities, and we are pleased that Ms. Palmer and CPS administration have shown a willingness to listen to the community’s concerns and an openness to potential collaborative efforts.
While these long-overdue changes are welcome, this is just the beginning of making gifted education truly equitable. We also recommend the following changes:
1. Adding academic supports to improve retention.
2. Diversifying staff and partners (e.g., guest speakers) to create a more welcoming environment.
Worley Street Roundtable looks forward to supporting EEE and CPS as they move toward becoming a more equitable program and school district.
David Aguayo and Rose Metro are members of the Worley Street Roundtable.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.