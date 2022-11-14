Gifted education is a valuable opportunity that, unfortunately, has often been restricted to those with racial and economic privilege. In Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the gifted education program is known as Extended Educational Experiences (EEE). CPS’s EEE has historically served mostly white and Asian students who are middle class or wealthy.

Although the National Association of Gifted Children (NAGC) asserts that giftedness occurs across racial and socio-economic groups, as recently as 2020, only 11% of EEE students in Columbia qualified for free and reduced lunch, as compared to 44% districtwide, and only 2.5% identified as Black, compared to 20% districtwide. For a city like Columbia, those EEE statistics signaled that more work was needed to make the gifted program more equitable.

