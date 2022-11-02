As you may be aware, Peaceworks and our allies in Sierra Club have joined in a campaign to “Vote for the Climate.” What this means, in a nutshell is that we recognize that we’re in a climate emergency — that climate change is an existential threat — and thus, before we go to vote, we need to look at where the candidates stand on this constellation of concerns.

It also means, if a candidate has not communicated where they stand on the climate, then we should be asking them. We need to let them know that prompt and effective action to address climate change is imperative.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you