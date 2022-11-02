As you may be aware, Peaceworks and our allies in Sierra Club have joined in a campaign to “Vote for the Climate.” What this means, in a nutshell is that we recognize that we’re in a climate emergency — that climate change is an existential threat — and thus, before we go to vote, we need to look at where the candidates stand on this constellation of concerns.
It also means, if a candidate has not communicated where they stand on the climate, then we should be asking them. We need to let them know that prompt and effective action to address climate change is imperative.
Yes, we’re the folks behind the green and white “Vote for the Climate” yard signs popping up all around town like mushrooms after a spring rain. The signs are out there to remind folks how important climate action is and to encourage citizens to scope out where candidates stand before voting.
Peaceworks doesn’t endorse, support or oppose candidates, but we do educate our community as to where the candidates stand. A few months ago we did a candidate survey and published their responses on our website . Some candidates responded, others, despite repeated reaching out on our part and extending the deadline, declined to respond.
We hope you will read through what the candidates who responded had to say, as well as communicating to those who didn’t respond to let them know you’re interested in knowing where they stand.
Below you will find the names of all the candidates running for legislative seats at all levels whom Boone County voters will find on their ballots, along with an indication as to whether the candidates responded to the survey and links to what they might have on their campaign websites that indicates their positions on climate issues.
For U.S. Senator:
Eric Schmitt, Republican Party: Did not respond to survey.
Website does not mention climate change but does address energy policy in reference to “Saving Our Jobs” at https://schmittforsenate.com/issues/
Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic Party: Did respond to survey. Addresses climate change in a website section “Protecting the Environment” at https://www.trudybuschvalentine.com/issue/protecting-the-environment/
Jonathan Dine, Libertarian Party: Did not respond to survey. Does not have a campaign website.
Paul Venable, Constitution Party: Did respond to survey. Does not refer to climate change in the issues section of his website: https://youwinmissouri.org/positions/
For U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District:
Blaine Luetkemeyer, Republican Party: Did not respond to survey. Does not mention climate change but does address energy policy in a section on “Energy Independence” at: https://www.blaineforcongress.com/issue/energy-independence/
Bethany Mann, Democratic Party: Did respond to survey. Addresses climate change in a website section on “Environment” at: https://bethanymannforcongress.com/environment/
For U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District:
Mark Alford, Republican Party: Did not respond to survey. Does not address climate change on his website: https://www.alfordforcongress.com/
Jack Truman, Democratic Party: Did respond to survey. Does not address climate change on his website: https://truman4congress.blogspot.com/
Randy Langkraehr, Libertarian Party: Did not respond to survey. Does not have a campaign website.
For State Representative, District 44:
Cheri Toalson Reisch, Republican Party: Did not respond to survey. Does not have a campaign website.
Dave Raithel, Democratic Party: Did respond to survey. Does not have a campaign website.
For State Representative, District 45:
Kathy Steinhoff, Democratic Party: Did respond to survey. Addresses climate change in a website section “Climate Change” on her website at: https://www.upballot.com/kathy-steinhoff/issues/
For State Representative, District 46:
David Tyson Smith, Democratic Party: Did not respond to survey. Addresses climate change in a website section “Environment Climate Change” at: https://www.davidtysonsmith.com/platform.html
For State Representative, District 47:
John Martin, Republican Party: Did not respond to survey. Does not address climate change on his website: https://martinfor47.com/
Adrian Plank, Democratic Party: Did respond to survey. Does not mention climate change, but does address energy policy on his website in a section “Environment” at: https://www.adrianplank.com/values/
For State Representative, District 50:James Musgraves, Republican Party: Did not respond to survey. Does not address climate change on his website: https://jamesmusgravesformissouri.com/
Douglas Mann, Democratic Party: Did respond to survey. Does not address climate change on his website: https://www.upballot.com/douglas-mann/
We encourage those concerned about climate change to make your concerns known, and hope you will share this information. And, regardless of who wins these races, it will be important to let them know that we want and need serious climate action now.
Mark Haim serves as Director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks and has, for many years, worked to educate the public regarding the urgent need to address climate change.
