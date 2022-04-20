Much of the international world has been horrified at the situation that has unfolded in Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February.
While the United States and allies have taken swift, decisive and strong actions to punish Russia both diplomatically and economically, there has been no troop or combat assistance from the U.S. or its NATO allies.
President Biden, at the beginning of the invasion, announced that while he would support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, there would be no U.S. troops deployed to the country.
Despite this pledge, some in Congress were worried that Biden would reverse his pledge if circumstances changed. This worry translated into 43 lawmakers from Congress sending Biden a letter regarding his war powers.
Rep. Peter DeFazio, in a tweet about the letter, stated: “I’m urging Pres. Biden to follow the Constitution and the law and receive authorization from Congress before involving U.S. forces in Russia-Ukraine conflict.”
While some may believe that this worry is unfounded, taking a wider look at the recent state of war powers in the United States sheds light on a very concerning trend.
For decades, Congress has been fighting a losing battle to the executive branch in the realm of war powers, especially throughout the war on terror. Time and time again, presidents have taken military actions that appear to fall outside the scope of any of the major Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMF) or the 1973 War Powers Resolution.
Ukraine, as it is not a NATO member, falls outside of Article V of the NATO treaty. Additionally, there is currently no relevant authorization of military force that gives the president statutory authority to use force in Ukraine.
However, it is within the War Powers Resolution that the lines between actions that are constitutional and lawful begin to blur with those that are unconstitutional and unlawful.
The War Powers Resolution sought to empower Congress in limiting when the president can and can’t use force, only allowing the president to introduce the armed forces into “hostilities” in instances of a declaration of war, statutory authority from Congress such as an AUMF, or a “national emergency created by an attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces.”
However, two parts of the law have allowed presidents a considerable amount of discretion, which has over time, rendered the law ineffective. The first is the use of the wording “hostilities” in the law, which has allowed presidents and their administrations to argue that certain uses of military force do not constitute hostilities. Such an argument was made by the Obama administration concerning military strikes in Libya in 2011.
Another portion of the law essentially grants the president a 60- to 90-day timeline to get approval from Congress. In practice, this section has created a loophole where presidents can use military force without congressional approval. This can be done by making uses of force short enough so that Congress is not able to act, relying on Congress not using its powers within the law to pass a resolution requiring removal of troops, or ignoring this timeline altogether.
While President Biden thus far has been responsible with his war powers in Ukraine, it is still apparent that Congress needs to pass meaningful reform to prevent future incursions on its constitutional war powers.
Last year, Congress made some apparent headway in this realm when the House of Representatives voted to overturn the 2002 AUMF, in addition to the hearings and votes held on a number of others.
Throughout the war on terror, authorized use of military forces have been used in broadly constructed ways by presidential administrations, similar to how the War Powers Resolution has been rendered largely ineffective. However, without Congress taking action to overturn or amend these authorizations and the War Powers Resolution, the current status quo on war powers will continue.
Jack Goldsmith describes this dangerous status quo by saying that we have “given one person, the president, a sprawling military and enormous discretion to use it in ways that can easily lead to a massive war.”
With the global war on terror taking a new turn last year following America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and much of the political focus on the current situation in Ukraine, Congress may be wasting a prime opportunity if it is unable to take decisive action.
Matthew Trout studies political science, security studies, philosophy and pre-law at Westminster College in Fulton.