Mitch McConnell is demonized by Democrats, and rightly so, for his malevolent maneuvering that helped Donald Trump appoint three conservative justices to the Supreme Court. When it comes to policy toward Ukraine, however, the Senate Republican leader has emerged as one of the more courageous and clear-eyed realists in either party.

McConnell is directly confronting the GOP’s isolationist wing, asserting during a recent visit to Finland: “It is not an act of charity for the United States and our NATO allies to help supply the Ukrainian people’s self-defense. It is a direct investment in our own core national interests.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you