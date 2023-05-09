When Gov. Mike Parson says he would call a special session to address issues involving transgender athletes and adolescents, he’s signaling one of two things.
The state’s chief executive may feel strongly about legislation that seeks to prevent transgender athletes from competing in female sports or protect Missourians under the age of 18 from undergoing gender transition treatment.
Or, possibly, Parson is a realist who doesn’t want this latest front in the culture wars to sidetrack attempts to widen Interstate 70, legalize sports gambling or expand pre-kindergarten education. There is a danger of that happening.
If this year’s legislature comes up empty on some key issues, you would have to think that few Missourians would find themselves driving down a particularly appalling section of Interstate 70 and think, “Well, at least they took a stand on those five or so transgender athletes in the state.”
Last year the legislature found itself tied up in knots over redistricting, but at least there was no excuse. Lawmakers have a constitutional obligation to redraw districts every 10 years based on census results. The stakes were high in terms of future elections and legislative majorities.
Only five transgender athletes applied to compete with the Missouri State High School Activities Association a few years ago. Even if you can make the case for fairness on behalf of a biological female athlete, it is hard to see the urgency for a special session on this one.
The issue of care for minors is another matter. Activists reflexively view transgender legislation as targeting them, but lawmakers are not out of line in at least asking the question of whether it’s possible to move too fast on puberty blockers, hormones and other treatment for patients below a certain age. In a review of 27 studies involving almost 8,000 teens and adults who had transgender surgeries, mostly in Europe, the U.S. and Canada, 1% on average expressed regret.
Missouri statute requires parental consent for a minor to get a tattoo. If there’s a place for government oversight with something as mundane as body ink, then lawmakers are not overstepping when they ask whether certain rules or regulations are needed when you’re talking about long-term changes to the body.
One would hope that the question could be asked in a way that is thoughtful, respectful and considers all voices, including those of doctors and parents who desperately want their children to be happy.
Up until now, there has been little of that. We’ve heard from lots of lawyers and politicians but fairly few doctors. It might be time to reverse that ratio if indeed a special session does happen.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.