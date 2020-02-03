The United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement (USMCA) was signed, effectively replacing the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
There are some improvements, but for agriculture, it’s a failed farm policy again. Dairy producers only got access to 3.6% of the Canadian Class VII dairy market. The day the agreement was passed by the House of Representatives, milk prices crashed. That sounds like the best deal for whom? Prices have come back some, but trade’s promise to improve dairy producers bottom line is far too little and way too late.
Milk giants Dean Foods and Borden have declared bankruptcies. Wisconsin lost 818 dairy farms, or 10% of dairy farms. In the last decade the state has lost 44% of the farms.
Cattle producters are not faring much better. We have lost one-fourth of our American cattle producers since NAFTA was adopted. America’s herd has lost almost 7 million cattle, lost 25% of U.S. livestock auction barns, eliminated 48 meatpacking plants and 75% of all U.S. cattle feedlots and created a $1.4 billion annual trade deficit in the trade of cattle and beef with Canada and Mexico.
Beef exports to Canada, the fourth-largest U.S. market, are down 11.3% this year, while imports of beef from Canada are up 8%. Canada, the No. 1 importer of beef to the U.S., stands at 27.7% of the total imports of beef to America.
Mexico is the third-largest exporter of beef to the U.S. and also the third-largest source of imports of U.S. beef. Beef exports to Mexico are down 3.5%, while imports of beef from Mexico are up 14%. Mexico exported 1.3 million feeder cattle to the U.S., the largest amount in 14 years. Mexican feeders sold for $200 less than U.S.-sourced feeders. This is especially important to Missouri cattle producers, as Missouri is the No. 2 state for cow/calf production. The profit per pair was $438 in 2015, and this year profit is projected below $138.
Because USMCA involves the two countries that caused Congress to repeal Country of Origin Labeling (COOL), we should have taken the opportunity to negotiate implementing COOL. Mandatory COOL was implemented in 2009 and led to a steady increase in fed cattle until its repeal in 2015. The repeal saw a 34% drop in price in one year.
Fifty family farm groups sent a letter asking for reinstatement of COOL, the best promotion tool for independent cattle producers and the best education for consumers. Some of these groups include National Family Farm Coalition, Farm Aid, R-CALF and Missouri Rural Crisis Center. Absent is the National Cattleman’s Beef Association (NCBA) and the state affiliate Missouri Cattleman’s Association and Farm Bureau. The National Cattleman’s Beef Association and Missouri Cattleman’s Association (MCA) benefit from beef checkoff taxes charged U.S. beef producers and from foreign imported beef competing with U.S. producers. NCBA and MCA collect the same checkoff dollar from foreign cattle and beef as from U.S. beef producers. The more imports, the better for them, at a loss for U.S. producers.
Darvin Bentlage is a Barton County cattleman. This column was distributed by the Missouri Rural Crisis Center.