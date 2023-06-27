George Floyd was far from the first or only one. Men shot during foot chases or no-knock raids; a 14-year-old boy held by the throat, beaten with a flashlight and pinned by a knee at his neck and back; protesters pushed to the ground; a journalist who lost her eye to a rubber bullet. These are only a few of the incidents the Justice Department underscores in a report after its multiyear investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

The report, released Friday, is 89 pages of disturbing but hardly surprising details regarding an institution that the DOJ describes as having systemically used excessive force as well as discriminated against racial minorities. These issues predated the murder in summer 2020 that set off protests across the country.

