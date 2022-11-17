From the perspective of rational choice theory, it is not surprising that Donald Trump decided months ago to make another run for the presidency, or decided recently to announce his candidacy on Nov. 15, even though many of the prominent candidates he explicitly endorsed for statewide and federal offices had been defeated in the midterm election, casting serious doubt on his own future electability.

Rational choice theory posits that people try to do what is in their best interest, that they tend to perform, in a particular context, those actions that they calculate or expect on the basis of prior learning will have benefits that exceed costs, given the probabilities than the act will produce the benefits and costs envisioned if it is enacted.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you