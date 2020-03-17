Missouri has been lax in arranging for the in-home care that many children with complex medical conditions are entitled to under Medicaid, forcing them to remain in institutional settings when care at home is better for them and more cost-effective. That’s according to a lawsuit that alleges the state is failing some of its most vulnerable citizens. Gov. Mike Parson shouldn’t wait for the lawsuit’s outcome to provide the public with answers.
Medicaid is the joint federal-state program that provides medical services to low-income families. This includes funding for kids with severe disabilities who require intensive care and monitoring but which can be done in the home rather than in facilities.
It’s the state’s responsibility to make arrangements for such care — and the state of Missouri is failing “at a systemic level” to do it, according to the lawsuit by the families of nine children and teens, ages 1 through 18, against the Missouri Department of Social Services. As the Post-Dispatch’s Michele Munz reports, this unexplained failure is plaguing the lives of young people who have already endured more hardships than anyone should have to.
They include an 18-year-old Ferguson woman, the victim of a brain infection that has left her unable to walk, eat or even breathe on her own. After five years in a facility, she was finally approved for home care last year. The care failed to materialize for months because the state initially didn’t arrange for it.
Another patient, 16, paralyzed from the neck down in a car accident, had to wait two months in a hospital before the state got around to arranging her home care, the lawsuit alleges. Yet another patient’s family alleges that state caseworkers have merely provided lists of home care agencies, leaving it to the family to line up care.
“Plaintiffs have had to take extraordinary measures to try to locate Medicaid providers, such as making repeated calls to home health agencies, contacting nursing schools, and making their children’s circumstances public through social media forums such as Facebook,” the lawsuit states.
In addition to the human cost of leaving these patients in facilities longer than medically necessary, there’s a much bigger monetary cost to taxpayers. In-home care for a disabled child runs $535 for the maximum authorized 16 hours of care per day. Rehabilitation facilities and hospitals run between $2,200 and $4,000 per day.
What’s going on here? That’s unclear, because the Department of Social Services says it cannot comment on pending litigation.
That’s not good enough. A system is in place to help these young patients — a system designed to give them the care and family support they need in a cost-effective way — and the state is failing to make sure that system works or ensure the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars. The public deserves answers.
