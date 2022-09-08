Women of America should beware: Republican-controlled states are now arguing in court that even when a pregnancy threatens them with a medical emergency, those states’ anti-abortion laws should prevent endangered women from ending their pregnancy.
Two court rulings last month regarding this argument are mixed, meaning it will likely be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court — the same court that has thrown the biological self-determination rights of half of America’s population to the whims of increasingly radicalized red-state legislatures.
The high court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in June left it to each state to decide for itself whether and when to permit women to end pregnancies. Roughly half the states — the Republican-controlled half — have since implemented, or are implementing, laws that effectively outlaw abortion in most circumstances. Some leave the right in place until a fetal heartbeat is detectable or carve out exceptions for rape or incest victims. Others, like Missouri, do neither.
Every state so far has kept in place exceptions to allow abortion in order to save the life of the woman. But the question of exceptions to preserve the medical health of the woman are more complicated. Especially in light of the 1986 federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. It says, simply, that patients must be provided with medical emergency care.
Emergency care by definition doesn’t mean only life-saving care but also medical stabilization — which can in some circumstances necessitate aborting a pregnancy that is threatening the medical health of the woman. The right to that stabilization is, again, written into federal law. Whatever damage the Supreme Court did to Americans’ rights in overturning Roe, it didn’t affect the basic constitutional principle that when federal law and state laws are in conflict, federal law takes precedence.
Yet federal courts in two separate states reached diametrically opposed decisions when the Biden administration argued that the state anti-abortion laws were effectively violating the federal law protecting the right to emergency medical care.
A federal judge, who is a Donald Trump appointee, in Texas ruled that the federal law doesn’t supersede the state’s abortion law because that federal law doesn’t specifically address the issue of abortion.
On the same day, another federal judge, who is a Bill Clinton appointee, temporarily blocked a portion of Idaho‘s new anti-abortion law, saying it conflicts with the federal law by preventing a patient from obtaining an abortion even if necessary to avoid organ damage. In essence, the court endorsed the argument that the health of the woman must also be considered.
As encouraging as the second ruling is, what does it say that Idaho, Texas and other red states are arguing in court that even a woman whose health could be seriously compromised, even to the point of death, shouldn’t be given a choice to end a pregnancy? And how long before a radicalized Supreme Court endorses that chilling argument?
