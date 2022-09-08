Women of America should beware: Republican-controlled states are now arguing in court that even when a pregnancy threatens them with a medical emergency, those states’ anti-abortion laws should prevent endangered women from ending their pregnancy.

Two court rulings last month regarding this argument are mixed, meaning it will likely be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court — the same court that has thrown the biological self-determination rights of half of America’s population to the whims of increasingly radicalized red-state legislatures.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

