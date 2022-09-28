Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made the ill-advised decision last week to join a Republican amicus brief in defense of private citizen Donald Trump after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate to secure thousands of pages of government documents he unlawfully possessed, including some containing highly classified nuclear secrets. The brief reads more like a political statement than anything a real attorney would put before a judge. In fact, for the court to have paid any attention to Schmitt’s argument, judges would have been required to disregard the actual law rather than follow it.

Schmitt now proposes to represent Missourians as a U.S. senator. If they send him to Washington, he would become the writer of laws that, as attorney general, he is asking courts to ignore for political expediency. His brief deserved to be taken about as seriously as Schmitt’s lawsuit against China. And judging by the appeals court’s ruling against Trump later last week, the arguments by Schmitt and other Republican attorneys general amounted to a waste of taxpayers’ money.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

