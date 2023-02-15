A decade ago, when Missouri’s Republican-controlled legislature was primarily concerned with serving big agriculture and major campaign contributors, it rewrote state law to let a Chinese company acquire more than 40,000 acres of land here. Now, today’s ruling Republicans are scrambling to undo that shady deal in light of the Chinese spy balloon that drifted over Missouri this month. Better late than never.

The story of how China got a foothold in Missouri in 2013 says a lot about Republicans’ overwhelming fealty to big business at the time — and about the importance of campaign contribution limits in politics. Missouri had no such limits in 2013 (the voters would impose them three years later), so when Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer, needed lawmakers’ help, they were able to generously grease the skids.

