A decade ago, when Missouri’s Republican-controlled legislature was primarily concerned with serving big agriculture and major campaign contributors, it rewrote state law to let a Chinese company acquire more than 40,000 acres of land here. Now, today’s ruling Republicans are scrambling to undo that shady deal in light of the Chinese spy balloon that drifted over Missouri this month. Better late than never.
The story of how China got a foothold in Missouri in 2013 says a lot about Republicans’ overwhelming fealty to big business at the time — and about the importance of campaign contribution limits in politics. Missouri had no such limits in 2013 (the voters would impose them three years later), so when Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer, needed lawmakers’ help, they were able to generously grease the skids.
Smithfield that year was trying to sell itself to a Chinese conglomerate, which would turn over control of 42,000 acres of Missouri hog-farm operations and other land to the Hong Kong-based company. But Missouri law prohibited foreign ownership of agricultural land here. So lawmakers — most of whom had received thousands or in some cases tens of thousands of dollars from Smithfield — quickly rewrote the law to allow foreign ownership of up to 1% of Missouri’s agricultural land. When then-Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, vetoed the legislation, the legislature overrode him.
Critics at the time warned of “food security” dangers if a foreign adversary controlled a big chunk of Missouri’s agricultural industry. But the mostly Republican lawmakers who approved the deal were more interested in kowtowing to big ag and its deep pockets.
A decade later, the GOP isn’t so much conservative as populist and is less focused on (or at least not as blunt about) coddling industry than engaging in culture-war crusades and chest-thumping foreign policy, especially toward China.
Which makes it unsurprising, if ironic, that state Senate President Caleb Rowden last week announced formation of a committee to address land ownership by “China and other adversarial countries.” The issue has been bubbling awhile, and the fact that the Chinese spy balloon floated right over Missouri has clearly added urgency to it.
The committee is a good idea. But no one should forget why’s even necessary.
Most of the lawmakers who approved the Smithfield deal are no longer in office, but at least two remain prominent: Current Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, both Republicans, were both state senators at the time. Both had accepted campaign contributions from Smithfield, and both voted to help China gain control over Missouri land.
“Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland?” Parson demanded via Twitter during the balloon’s journey — as if he and his fellow tough-talking Republicans didn’t personally roll out the welcome mat for China’s much earlier incursion here.
