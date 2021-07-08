In 1980, “Yes Minister” debuted. This British Broadcasting Corp. sitcom follows Jim Hacker, played by Paul Eddington, head of the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs, as he battles Sir Humphrey Appleby, played by Nigel Hawthorne, the DAA’s Machiavellian top civil servant.
Throughout the series, Hacker’s idealistic proposals are frequently stymied by Sir Humphrey, who uses wily tricks and incomprehensible language to try to block any and all reform. Hacker’s secretary, Bernard Woolley, played by Derek Fowlds, is often stuck between the two, as he is supposed to be accountable to Hacker personally, but Sir Humphrey wields influence over his long-term career in the civil service.
Later in the sitcom, Hacker becomes prime minster; however, the dynamic is much the same, as a bumbling Hacker pushes for reforms that Sir Humphrey attempts to thwart while Bernard is still awkwardly caught in the middle.
Throughout its run, “Yes Minister” won several awards and became a hit in over 50 countries. It has spawned Indian, Turkish and Dutch remakes, as well as a stage play adaptation.
Despite being a comedy, “Yes Minister” is known for its attention to detail. Every script was checked for accuracy by Marcia Falkender, who previously served as Prime Minister Harold Wilson’s personal and political secretary.
At the time of its airing, the sitcom was a favorite of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher who stated that “its closely observed portrayal of what goes on in the corridors of power has given me hours of pure joy!”
A young David Cameron also watched the series, and as a student of politics, he once wrote an essay arguing that the sitcom was unrealistic. However, after serving as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, Cameron now claims that the show’s depiction of government “is true to life.”
Today, “Yes Minister” is just as topical as it was 40 years ago. The sitcom has been referenced, analyzed and discussed within academic circles, and it has been used as a tool to teach about British politics specifically, as well as bureaucracy more broadly. The phrase “Sir Humphrey” has come to be represent “a senior civil servant … who influences government decisions by clever indirect methods.”
For instance, when Mark Sedwill was serving as Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet secretary, he was often referred to his as a “modern-day Sir Humphrey.” In response to such comparisons, Sedwill notes that the sitcom “is the most remarkable series because it is spot on,” and even today, it still provides “a fantastic insight into the working of government.” As cabinet secretary, Sedhill would direct new civil servants to watch the show, and he told them that “the big secret is that it is not a BBC comedy, it is a training video.”
More recently, a scene from the sitcom went viral for bearing a striking resemblance to the early, and often inadequate, response by many governments to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite being made decades ago and an ocean away, “Yes Minister” co-writer Jonathan Lynn argues that “[t]he reason that the series is still so up to date … is that nothing fundamentally changes.” By focusing on perennial problems — such as cravenly inept politicians and self-serving career civil servants — the show remains remarkable relevant.
Although “Yes Minister” is a sitcom about politics, the series artfully avoids partisanship, which can be refreshing for American audiences that are otherwise overwhelmed by the political polarization in society. Throughout the sitcom, the viewer never really knows which party Hacker belongs to, and Sir Humphrey makes clear that he doesn’t believe in anything except protecting the status quo.
As a result, the series is able to rise above the politics of its day, and today, to provide timeless commentary on the messy nature of governing in a democracy.
Joshua Holzer is an assistant professor of political science at Westminster College and a Columbia resident.