The Columbia Public School District has come under fire for its use of seclusion rooms at the facility operated by Catapult Learning, a contractor hired by CPS.
In September, these rooms were brought to the attention of the school board, as well as the public, during a meeting where parents, students and advocates spoke out against the rooms. Just last year, our neighboring state of Illinois enacted emergency legislation to ban seclusion rooms.
During and following the discussion, we were led to believe that those rooms were constructed by Catapult. Michelle Baumstark, CPS spokesperson, stated the room (in a building owned by CPS) “isn’t theirs.” But now, new documents show that CPS is listed as the applicant for the building permits for CORE, Center of Responsive Education, which houses the rooms.
It’s clear that someone in the district knew about these rooms and someone lied about these rooms, and it’s very hard to believe that our superintendent, Peter Stiepleman, was not in the know about their construction.
The questions we need to ask are: Was our school board informed of the construction? Were funds appropriated/approved for this by the district? If so, why did board members claim no knowledge of these rooms until parents brought them to their attention in September?
If the district is going to ask for a $20 million bond in April, we need to know who is making monetary decisions, and we need to know this money will not be used to continue disproportionately isolating the most vulnerable children: those with disabilities.
Kate Canterbury and Rebecca Shaw are organizers for CoMo for Progress.