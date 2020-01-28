The Columbia Public School District has come under fire for its use of seclusion rooms at the facility operated by Catapult Learning, a contractor hired by CPS.

In September, these rooms were brought to the attention of the school board, as well as the public, during a meeting where parents, students and advocates spoke out against the rooms. Just last year, our neighboring state of Illinois enacted emergency legislation to ban seclusion rooms.

During and following the discussion, we were led to believe that those rooms were constructed by Catapult. Michelle Baumstark, CPS spokesperson, stated the room (in a building owned by CPS) “isn’t theirs.” But now, new documents show that CPS is listed as the applicant for the building permits for CORE, Center of Responsive Education, which houses the rooms.

It’s clear that someone in the district knew about these rooms and someone lied about these rooms, and it’s very hard to believe that our superintendent, Peter Stiepleman, was not in the know about their construction.

The questions we need to ask are: Was our school board informed of the construction? Were funds appropriated/approved for this by the district? If so, why did board members claim no knowledge of these rooms until parents brought them to their attention in September?

If the district is going to ask for a $20 million bond in April, we need to know who is making monetary decisions, and we need to know this money will not be used to continue disproportionately isolating the most vulnerable children: those with disabilities.

Kate Canterbury and Rebecca Shaw are organizers for CoMo for Progress.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.