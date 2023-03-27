In 1987, my classmates and I sat in the Hickman High School auditorium as President Ronald Reagan congratulated us for being one of the best schools in the nation. We had received the Department of Education’s Secondary School Recognition Award, ranking us in the top 5% of the nation’s schools.
The recognition felt natural and reflected the culture of all the Columbia Public Schools in our town of 65,000 folks:
Curious. Resourceful. Precise. Driven. Capable. Responsible. Successful.
Our parents, teachers, administrators and community members were united in helping us navigate childhood and school to become responsible adults.
This year is the 150th anniversary of CPS. Some of the key stats from DESE’s APR 2021-22:
• CPS scored worse than 81% of the 458 other K-12 districts in Missouri. CPS has an overall score of 70%, or 126 of the possible 180 points in the APR.
• Chronic absenteeism. “The district received zero of four points for attendance (81% of districts statewide received two or more points). 67.7% of CPS students were in school for 90% of the school year in 2021-2022; more than a quarter of students weren’t in school.
• CPS Minority Students Proficient/Advanced in the following subjects:
Is this the expected result for CPS 36 years later? No.
Our children are our future. All stakeholders — students, parents, teachers, administrators, Chamber of Commerce and community members — in our city of 120,000 need to ask why and how this has happened and what each of us can do to be part of the solution. Let’s make the next 36 years better for all.
We have a CPS School Board Election. There are seven candidates for three positions. I urge you to do your research on each candidate to find the ones who will ask the tough questions on policies, who will be innovative in using our resources effectively and who will push us toward excellence. Again.
Open voting has already started, and I’ll see you on Election Day, April 4.
Tanya Heath is a Columbia resident and proud 1987 Hickman High School graduate and 1991 MU graduate.
