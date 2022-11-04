In the past few years, I have noticed that people tend to have one of two reactions to political discussions: running away from the discussion, or arguing with anyone who has a different perspective.
Often, people get “stuck” on red versus blue, or Republican versus Democrat. I think for many it is easier to root for a “team” than dig deep into issues, review how past votes have actually impacted the public or defend a policy based on factual information.
The apathy of the voter has made it much easier to pick a “team.” This apathy has also made voters vulnerable to lies and misinformation spread by extremist individuals and groups, bad campaign ads, rich donors, and paid for social media advertisements.
Voters tend to say they want a politician who is a “real person,” or “someone who understands who I am,” someone who is “in touch with the voters,” who “can’t be bought” ... and on and on.
I can confidently tell you that the voters of Missouri House District 47 have a wonderful opportunity this Election Day. They have an opportunity to vote for a candidate with integrity. A candidate who is honest. A candidate who is an extremely hard worker. A candidate who will represent every single person in his district; not just those who share his political perspectives or agree with his social media postings.
They have a chance to finally have a representative who will work for all people; one who will work to protect every person and their personal freedoms.
Voters of House District 47, I am jealous of you. I am jealous that you have the opportunity to vote for my friend, Adrian Plank, for your state representative. He will serve you so well.
Get out to vote, and vote for Adrian Plank in House District 47.
Dr. Jacque Sample is an Occupational Therapist; Chair, Disabilities Commission of the city of Columbia and a former candidate for House District 44.
