In the past several years there has been a large increase in the number of homeless and unhoused citizens in Columbia. Instead of offering help or meaningful solutions we have only destroyed their camps and exacerbated the issue.

One possible solution would be purchasing closed and abandoned buildings, mostly hotels, and using them as encampments or shelters for homeless or needy residents. Currently all homeless shelters in Columbia are at capacity or do not allow men to stay with families.

