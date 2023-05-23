In the past several years there has been a large increase in the number of homeless and unhoused citizens in Columbia. Instead of offering help or meaningful solutions we have only destroyed their camps and exacerbated the issue.
One possible solution would be purchasing closed and abandoned buildings, mostly hotels, and using them as encampments or shelters for homeless or needy residents. Currently all homeless shelters in Columbia are at capacity or do not allow men to stay with families.
One complaint citizens have is that homeless people are on several major roadways asking for money. They feel this makes our city look worse and also are concerned about safety. This issue could be helped or eliminated by affordable and accessible housing and jobs.
In addition to providing safe living conditions, I would urge churches and other community outreach services to provide help and resources for these groups, for example, by providing meals, clothes, jobs and social services that would help facilitate entry into the work force. Simultaneously addressing the lack of affordable housing and helping coach people up and into jobs would have a positive impact overall.
By working together as a community to seek out and help each person discover their talents or purpose we will show this population that we value them and that we wish to include them in making our city the best place that it can be.
It's abundantly clear that hundreds of our fellow townspeople need our help now. It is disappointing that our governor has put forth legislation to punish homeless people who cannot help themselves. For example, House Bill 1606 makes it a crime to find shelter on our streets or on any other public land — this is not helpful to those facing homelessness. It is punishing them based on a lack of affordable housing. We can and should do better as a society.
John Juba, of Columbia, is a citizen who cares for the homeless in our community.
