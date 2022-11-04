Residents of Missouri House District 47, vote for Adrian Plank to represent you. He has put his heart and soul into working to represent you. He has personally knocked on thousands of doors to meet you and learn about your concerns.
You can count on Adrian to work tirelessly for you in the halls of the Capitol and on the floor of the Missouri House of Representatives.
The ugly ads against Adrian are a last-ditch attempt to smear his character with falsehoods. Adrian Plank has paid all of his taxes to Boone County and Missouri. He wasn’t always able to pay his taxes by the due date, so he also paid the penalty. He did lose his small business during the Great Recession, declaring bankruptcy — along with thousands of other Missourians. Remember, it was Republican policies and banking industry greed that brought us the Great Recession.
Adrian Plank will bring a working man’s perspective to Missouri’s legislature. We need this perspective. Vote Adrian Plank Nov. 8.
Kathy Jensen, of Columbia, is a strong supporter who has known Adrian Plank for years.
