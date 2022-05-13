The Columbia Solid Waste Advisory Group (SWAG), the organization that was instrumental in passing an ordinance through the initiative process approximately six years ago, is now calling on the Columbia City Council to honor the will of the voters as expressed in that election. The majority of Columbia voters passed the present ordinance, which prohibits the use of roll carts in single-family residential settings, in 2016.
The council voted only a few weeks ago, in response to another citizen initiative effort, to place reconsideration of this ordinance before Columbia voters in the August election. A member of the minority of councilmembers in that vote has now asked the council to remove the issue from the August ballot and substitute the will of the council for that of the people, apparently hoping that the two new council members will change the outcome.
SWAG believes it would be an arrogant usurpation of authority and a disrespectful demonstration of disregard for the will of the very voters who elected the current City Council to remove this issue from the August ballot.
It was the voters of our city who established the current ordinance. If that ordinance is to be reconsidered and/or repealed, it should be the voters of the city who make that decision, not the City Council.
In fact, there was no discussion of any such action during the recent City Council elections. The newly-elected council members, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Fourth Ward Representative Nick Foster, should recognize that it would be a violation of the faith voters placed in them to now change the position of the city when no such action was contemplated in the public discussions surrounding their election.
Dan Viets and Rick Shanker are affiliated with the Columbia Solid Waste Advisory Group.