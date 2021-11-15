Increasing numbers of people are suffering from infertility and various chronic diseases, wildlife is disappearing, and predictions of impending mass extinctions are coming from credible sources. What is going on?
Senior MIT researcher Stephanie Seneff may have discovered at least a partial explanation. In her new book, "Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment," she makes a convincing case that continuing to use glyphosate-based herbicides will have catastrophic consequences for world civilization.
She advocates for a complete ban on glyphosate and tells us ways to protect our health in the meantime. This means that the way most food is produced is not sustainable and will have to change. A very heavy lift, indeed.
Columbia, having a large number of agricultural scientists, is in a position to take the lead in effecting a farming revolution that can save us, or alternatively, demonstrate to us why we don't need to worry.
Kelly Quick is a Boone County resident.