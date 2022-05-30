Mayor Buffaloe, City of Columbia and Editor of the Columbia Missourian:
Ronald Reagan said it best during his debate with then President Jimmy Carter, “There you go again.” And once again secrecy in government rears it ugly head. This time it is the airport group.
OK, in the scheme of things $38,000 isn’t a huge amount of money but let’s see how it could have been spent more wisely.
The citizens of Columbia did not know a new logo for their airport was being ordered. It was just a $38,000 order to somebody’s long-time partner, the Bucket Agency, for a new, no-bid, logo and website contract. I am guessing that this is all on the up and up and legal at that price range. But wait! For a city project like this, why not take $13,000 from the $38,000, use $3,000 for advertising, turn loose every Columbia K-12 student and every adult with an imagination, hold a contest and then award the winner $10,000? With the $15,000 remaining, open the bidding for the web site project to the IT companies in Columbia.
And while we’re on the subject of the Airport Advisory Board, has anyone ever read just who can be a member? There are no seats for the common man or woman. This hits home with me because when I lived in Lake County, Florida, I served on the County Board of Adjustment for nearly six years. The Board was responsible for license retention and building code errors and could approve or refuse adjustments, as well as assessing fines against contractors. By county charter the Board had nine members, six had to be professionals in building applications — architects, engineers, contractors, suppliers, journeymen, etc-and three had to be citizens whose specific responsibilities were to any citizens who reported wrongs to them or their property, I was one of those members. Not so in Columbia, only business people are on this Board, representing, well, business people. This needs to be changed.
Joseph Quinn is a Columbia resident.