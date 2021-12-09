This letter is in response to the local column titled “Calling on Santa to grant holiday wish of stopping climate change.”

As the author says, “We need to act … to set an example for others and to make sure our elected officials take the same responsibility with the public institutions they manage.”

One of the best actions we can take as a country would be to put a gradually increasing price on carbon emissions at the mine or well. When these “pollution payment” funds collected are returned to consumers, we have the money and the incentive to turn to greener choices in electricity, cars and lawnmowers, which will be less costly as we go forward.

More good jobs will be another benefit of increasing clean energy, as well as cleaner air and a healthier population.

Santa may not be able to grant these wishes, but our elected officials could do it if we let them know.

Maggie Wineburgh-Freed lives in Los Angeles, California.

