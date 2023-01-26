As a board member of the Worley Street Roundtable, I would like to respectfully urge Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and sundry politically motivated spectators to allow the city of Columbia to handle concerns about its diversity celebration. Divisive and exaggerated rhetoric and interference by state officials is not helpful to our community, our city or our schools.
By prioritizing our children above political posturing, our community can work together to resolve issues as they arise.
We voted for and support our Columbia Public Schools Board and our superintendent, and we have confidence in their ability to handle issues without interference or overreach by the state government.
As Missourians who believe in public education and send our children to CPS schools, we ask the state and school choice advocates to desist from using our community’s children as a political tool.
Jessica Hardesty Norris is a parent of three CPS students and a board member of the Worley Street Roundtable.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.