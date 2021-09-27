Year after year we see the negative effects of climate change on our community. Just within Missouri, we’ve seen an increase in major weather abnormalities like cold fronts, heat waves and floods. These events make one thing abundantly clear: Congress cannot afford to ignore climate change any longer when it comes to federal funding and resources.
Reducing our carbon emissions is extremely important for tackling climate change. Many cities across the United States already have a plan to transition to renewable energy. However, the city of Columbia only has plans to reduce community carbon emissions by 100% by 2060, which isn’t soon enough. Without swift climate action we will only continue to see increasingly destructive weather events. It’s important that we set bolder climate goals for the sake of our community and our planet.
This fall, Congress has the chance to pass a budget bill focused around clean energy, which would invest in protecting our climate through a clean energy payment program and clean energy tax incentives. This would help cities like Columbia transition to 100% clean energy over the next decade.
It is absolutely imperative that we act as soon as possible when it comes to climate change. We must transition to renewable energy on a national scale. Now is the time to take the lead and push our country toward a better tomorrow. I’m urging my senators, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, to act with people and our planet in mind and support climate action. I encourage others to do the same: Contact your senators and representatives and express the importance of taking action on climate change before it’s too late.
We have the power to create a brighter future, and we can’t wait any longer to take action.
Mary Keiser, of Columbia, is an artist with a love for the natural world who advocates for human rights and climate action.