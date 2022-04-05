How many more babies, toddlers, children, mothers, fathers, grandparents must die for the sake of Putin’s dream of empire building?

We do not need to be part of his delusion.

You can do something. A direct approach is to fight corporations that are still doing business there. You can find that list by Googling “corporate watchlist Russia.”

Look for the web page that shows who has and who hasn’t withdrawn from Russia. Stop doing business with them. Contact their corporate leaders.

Remember, you do have power.

Paul Smith is a Columbia resident.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

