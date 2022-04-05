How many more babies, toddlers, children, mothers, fathers, grandparents must die for the sake of Putin’s dream of empire building?
We do not need to be part of his delusion.
You can do something. A direct approach is to fight corporations that are still doing business there. You can find that list by Googling “corporate watchlist Russia.”
Look for the web page that shows who has and who hasn’t withdrawn from Russia. Stop doing business with them. Contact their corporate leaders.
Remember, you do have power.
Paul Smith is a Columbia resident.