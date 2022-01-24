If you have delayed or have foregone routine medical care because of the pandemic, consider this your reminder to prioritize your health and keep it on the agenda.
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a disease that can be greatly reduced, or even eliminated, by screenings, getting vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) and raising awareness. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women.
More than 14,000 Americans are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer annually in individuals with a cervix, whether they identify as male, female, or non-binary, and nearly 4,300 people die from the disease every year in the U.S. However, obtaining the HPV vaccination series and getting routine screenings are simple steps Missourians can take to help lower the chance of cervical cancer.
Low- to no-cost screenings for cervical cancer are available through the federal Title X family planning program, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. There are Title X health centers across the state, including two in Columbia. Additionally, free breast and cervical cancer screenings are available to Missouri women through the Show Me Healthy Women program.
This year, ensure your screenings and vaccinations are up to date; let’s work together to decrease rates of cervical cancer in Missouri.
Raissa Ameh, MSN, APRN, WHNP-BC, is clinical director for the Missouri Family Health Council, Inc.