I wanted to respond to your article "Lack of testing masks radon cancer threat" posted on April 26. First, I wanted to thank you for the article. It is well written and quotes a number of colleagues in our industry that are well versed in the radon industry. Your writers did a good job regarding investigating a number of issues that we have seen here in Missouri for years now, radon awareness being the central issue.

The EPA and the surgeon general say to test all homes for radon gas, new or old, basements or crawlspace, slab on grade homes, test them all. The only way to know if there is a radon issue in your home is to test. All homes have radon gas in them, because radon gas is in all air. The only question is the radon level in the home. Note: there is no such thing as a safe level of radon, it does not exist.

