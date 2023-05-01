I wanted to respond to your article "Lack of testing masks radon cancer threat" posted on April 26. First, I wanted to thank you for the article. It is well written and quotes a number of colleagues in our industry that are well versed in the radon industry. Your writers did a good job regarding investigating a number of issues that we have seen here in Missouri for years now, radon awareness being the central issue.
The EPA and the surgeon general say to test all homes for radon gas, new or old, basements or crawlspace, slab on grade homes, test them all. The only way to know if there is a radon issue in your home is to test. All homes have radon gas in them, because radon gas is in all air. The only question is the radon level in the home. Note: there is no such thing as a safe level of radon, it does not exist.
I also wanted to add a little information to your article. There is a world standard also, which is the WHO guidelines. The WHO says if the radon level in your home is at 2.7 pCi/L or higher to mitigate your home. But I will say that any level at 2.0 pCi/L or higher is a level of concern.
The issue is the radon level times the amount of time you spend in your home. The higher the radon levels and the longer you are in your home the greater the chance is that there will be health issues, mainly lung cancer. Note: Radon gas is a class A carcinogen; class A means it is known to cause cancer in humans.
In regard to available information in the state, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a radon office that can be reached at: (573) 751-6102 or by email at: info@health.mo.gov
The EPA, through Kansas State University, runs the National Radon hotline. It can be reached at (785) 532-6026. You can also email them at radon@ksu.edu.
Again, thank you for a well-researched and well written article, it is appreciated.
Jim Medley, of Nixa, is president of The Heartland Chapter of AARST which covers Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and a member of the National Speakers Bureau on Radon.
