In his tirade against environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices involved in investment strategies, Secretary of State Ashcroft claims that ESG sacrifices investment returns. He provides no evidence that ESG has such an effect. Studies of this question have produced mixed conclusions. Comprehensive research conducted by the respected Morningstar organization (Does Investing in ESG Portfolios Affect Returns?) refutes Ashcroft’s assumption that ESG compromises investment returns. “To date, the quantitative study is the most in-depth look we have taken regarding the performance of ESG investments. It adds to the growing body of evidence that investors do not have to sacrifice risk or returns to invest in ESG investment vehicles.”
Ashcroft’s hyperbole about violating fiduciary responsibility and defrauding investors is unsupported by the facts. His “rule that requires consent from investors acknowledging their choice to surrender higher returns for non-financial objectives” is based on false assumptions.
