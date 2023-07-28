As a baby boomer and a longtime voter, I must admit that I am exhausted by the culture wars that are raging in the United States today. And I am really exhausted by politicians — especially those who are campaigning — who continue to use fear-and-doom tactics to promote their own politics. The most recent example is Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who happens to be running for governor. In his July 21 guest commentary, “It’s time to reign in ESG practices for Missouri investors,” Ashcroft joins others who rely on time-honored scare tactics by throwing out assertions without citing any evidence and hopes that we, the voters, don’t bother to do our research or ask for evidence of their assertions.
In this case, Ashcroft appears to be opposed to the environmental consequences of the continued use of fossil fuels, opposed to the benefits to workers of collective bargaining with highly-paid corporate executives, and opposed to the move in this country to ensure that “all men and women” are treated equal.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.
