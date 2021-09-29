Chuck Basye stirred the pot in Columbia Public Schools, and we need to take a look at what has been cooking with our school leadership lately.
The school board approved in July a grant to “study and create lesson plans” for critical race theory, yet the superintendent states in a local radio interview it is not going to teach it. Smells like stink in the pot to me.
Critical race theory in the hands of today’s liberal educators is not about exposing students to various events in history, but a tool to bash whites for all problems and divide our country like never before along racial lines.
In regard to the video in question, some teachers have lost all sense of decency as to what is appropriate to show in class and just go with modern culture and what Hollywood produces. I am also amazed at the ignorance in some of the letters criticizing Rep. Basye.
Chuck is pro-Second Amendment because he believes people should be able to protect themselves from the lifestyle depicted in the video in question. Liberals foolishly equate being pro-gun with being pro-violence. No, it’s the person using the gun that is the problem, and an argument can be made this just desensitizes young people to violence.
Maybe that Advanced Placement class will discuss some real solutions to the problems in our modern culture, things like getting an education, getting a job, taking responsibility for your actions, having faith, treating others with respect and giving back, and there won’t be time to steal and destroy.
