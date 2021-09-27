I am frustrated with state Rep. Chuck Basye. The nerve that he would call for the resignation of the new superintendent of Columbia Public Schools stuns me.
Brian Yearwood has been in Columbia for a few months and instead of focusing on the education of our scholars, he has to deal with this nonsense. First of all, wake up: America is riddled with violence, drugs, guns and expletive language. I watched the video in question; it’s raw and not something I’d choose, but I know that it’s a part of what happens in America. Could it be thought provoking for an Advanced Placement class? Most certainly.
If Basye is so intolerant of violence, how could he be pro-guns and a big-time hunter? I’m still reeling from the local article stating he paid homage to the Confederate flag back in 2015. Maybe he is the one who should resign?
It’s possible that he is even more inappropriate than the “This is America” video he took issue with.
One way to control some of the “madness” is at the ballot box. Please register and go out and vote. We need fair representation in our local, state and federal government. Make it your mission to get your friends and family members to vote. There are some politicians who need to go.
Valerie Shaw is a retired local professional.