Editor's note: This letter was addressed to Rep. Chuck Basye.
As a parent of a Columbia Public Schools high school student, I take offense to your recent attack on our schools and Dr. (Brian) Yearwood. The materials used in the AP History class are appropriate for a college-level course.
More to the point, the teachers using these materials have received approval from past and present administration. The chosen material is meant to engage teenagers in critical discussion. The video material came with a warning and the students were allowed to choose what they engaged with. College courses do not send permission slips home for parents to sign; as students mature we trust them to make their own decisions, as these AP students have.
The article so many are upset about, written by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is one example of history from the perspective of someone other than a white male. Seeing history from the perspective of others is something we should embrace, as history is a tool to learn from, and we only expand our learning by recognizing others’ views.
I request that you stop bullying our teachers and our superintendent. Using this platform to elevate your personal political leanings is harmful to our students, who are preparing to further their education.
Kisha Galbreath is the parent of a Columbia high school AP student.