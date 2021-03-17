If you call someone a liar, you should tell the person what the lie was. If (Rep. Chuck) Basye can’t do that, he needs to apologize.

He’s using one of the gutter-mouth tools that has worked so well for some politicians in recent years to get themselves in the news. He’s obviously running for state Senate or something else.

I’ve never voted for him and won’t next time. I prefer someone with a bit more ... well, let’s just call it statesmanship.

Kent Ford is a Columbia resident and parent of two Hickman High School graduates.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you