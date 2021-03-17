If you call someone a liar, you should tell the person what the lie was. If (Rep. Chuck) Basye can’t do that, he needs to apologize.
He’s using one of the gutter-mouth tools that has worked so well for some politicians in recent years to get themselves in the news. He’s obviously running for state Senate or something else.
I’ve never voted for him and won’t next time. I prefer someone with a bit more ... well, let’s just call it statesmanship.
Kent Ford is a Columbia resident and parent of two Hickman High School graduates.