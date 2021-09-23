It seems that Rep. (Chuck) Basye and other career politicians are serving in the role of 'fear-mongers' with his critique of Columbia Public Schools' decision to teach a diverse curriculum.
It seems that these fear-mongering politicians and others agree with the sentiment of Commissioner of Indian Affairs J.T. Morgan, who in 1889 stated, "It is of prime importance that a fervent patriotism should be awakened in their minds. The stars and stripes should be a familiar object in every Indian school, national hymns should be sung, and patriotic selections be read and recited. They should be taught to look upon America as their home and upon the United States Government as their friend and benefactor … .”
People like Rep. Basye do not want students to consider things like the fact that Columbus did not "discover America" but "invaded it" with the intent of colonial expansion. Teaching history as it accurately occurred should be the aim of all educational institutions, with CPS being no exception — unless there is another agenda as J.T. Morgan suggests.
Additionally, voting citizens should be calling into question how a career politician with ties to radical conservatism would call for the resignation of Black superintendent who just arrived on the job less than 90 days ago?
Who in their right mind, besides someone with an alternative agenda, would suggest such a thing? I mean what else do you expect him to do in 90 days, walk on water? But based on his past performance and comments, Rep. Bayse more than likely does expect the superintendent to walk on water but will criticize him if he doesn't do it with enough style and pizzazz.
Nathan Stephens is a Columbia resident.